Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Shrewsbury Town played at these 26 stadiums?

Shrewsbury Town are on the cusp of another League One season, with plenty to play for.

In the eyes of some, Steve Cotterill’s side are dark horses for a push for the play-offs, which would be quite the achievement in a heavyweight division.

Form at New Meadow will be key to achieving that, but results away from home are also going to be important.

On the subject of Shrewsbury’s away form, we’ve listed 26 rival grounds, tasking you with identifying the result the last time Shrewsbury visited.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 26 Anfield 2-1 Liverpool 3-1 Liverpool 4-1 Liverpool 5-1 Liverpool