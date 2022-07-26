A new season is finally upon us with just a handful of days before it all gets going again.

Sheffield United are among the favourites to achieve promotion from the Championship, but time will only tell as to how they will do.

In the meantime, see if you can remember how the club got on the last time they visited some of this year’s rivals, as well as some old foes and England’s biggest clubs, in the following quiz:

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Sheffield United played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-1 loss 3-0 win 4-0 win