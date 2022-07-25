Rotherham United will be determined to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign when they face Swansea City on Saturday.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success at this level, the Millers will need to pick up points on a regular basis on their travels.

During the previous campaign, Rotherham managed to win 12 away league games as they secured promotion to the second-tier.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name what the scores were when Rotherham last played at these 26 stadiums.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Rotherham United played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What was the score when Rotherham last played at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium? 2-1 (Gillingham win) 1-1 0-1 (Rotherham win) 0-2 (Rotherham win)