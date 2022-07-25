The start of the new Championship season is very nearly upon us and Middlesbrough kick things off against West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside.

They’ll be on the road soon after that, however, as they travel to Loftus Road to take on QPR.

Our quiz today is all about Boro’s last trips to other stadiums. What we’re asking is: Can you remember the score the last time Middlesbrough played at these 26 stadiums?

Let us know how you get on by tagging us on Twitter, @FootballLeagueW

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Middlesbrough played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1. Stadium of Light 1-1 2-2 3-3 4-4