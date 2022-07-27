Luton Town concluded their pre-season preparations with a 1-1 draw with West Ham United yesterday afternoon, with the Hatters putting in an excellent display against higher-level opposition.

Whilst we wait and see how the new season begins for Nathan Jones and Co. here, we have devised a 26-question quiz that will test your knowledge of the results Luton registered when they last played at a selection of stadiums.

Can you score full marks on this quiz? Let us know what you score!

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Luton Town played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Stamford Bridge? 2-1 L 3-1 L 4-1 L 5-1 L