Leyton Orient will be very optimistic about their chances of being involved in the promotion race in League Two this season, having finished 2021/22 in strong fashion under Richie Wellens.

Orient were in and around the chasing pack for the first half of last season before falling away, and will be confident of building on the momentum they built after relieving Kenny Jackett of his duties.

Here, we have put together a 26 question quiz to see if you can remember the score from the last time the club played at these 26 stadiums, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Leyton Orient played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Valley Parade 1-1 0-0 2-2 3-3