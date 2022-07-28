Ipswich Town will be looking for a strong League One campaign during the 2022/23 season.

The Tractor Boys will once again be targeting promotion back to the Championship, in what will be Kieran McKenna’s first full season in charge of the club.

Here though, we’re turning our attentions away from that, to find out what you know about how the club have fared on the road in more recent times.

Here, in order to help do that, we’ve given you the names of 20 stadiums, and all you have to do, is correctly say what score Ipswich recorded, the last time they played a competitive game at that ground.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Ipswich Town played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Portman Road? Won 4-0 Won 3-0 Won 2-0 Won 1-0