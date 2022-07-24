Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Hull City played at these 26 stadiums?

Hull City will be no doubt be targeting big things in the 2022/23 season.

A busy transfer window has seen the Tigers make some eye-catching signings, that mean many will be expecting them to push up the Championship table.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about the club’s form on the road in recent times.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you the names of 26 different grounds, and all you have to do, is correctly say what score Hull recorded the last time they played at that stadium.

1 of 26 Ewood Park? Lost 2-0 Lost 3-0 Lost 4-0 Lost 5-0