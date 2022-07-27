A new season is about to begin at Coventry City as the Sky Blues look to build on what was an overall positive campaign last time out in the Championship.

The Sky Blues have had a fine couple of years being back in the Championship and they’ll be eager to try and build on that this season if they can.

Whilst we wait and see how they do, have a go at this quiz and see if you can recall the score from the last time they played at the following 26 stadiums…

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Coventry City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 The Emirates Stadium? 5-0 L 4-0 L 3-0 L 2-0 L