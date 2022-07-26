Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Charlton Athletic played at these 26 stadiums?

Charlton Athletic will be aiming to make the perfect start to the 2022/23 campaign when they head to the Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley this weekend.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in League One over the coming months, the Addicks will need to deliver the goods on a consistent basis on their travels.

During the previous campaign, Charlton only managed to accumulate 25 points from the 23 away games that they participated in at this level.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name what the scores were when Charlton last played at these 25 stadiums.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now!

1 of 26 What was the score when Charlton last played at Wembley Stadium? 4-1 (Charlton win) 3-0 (Charlton win) 1-2 (Sunderland win) 2-1 (Charlton win)