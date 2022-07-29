Bradford City had a fairly average season last year as they finished 14th in the League Two table.

However, since the appointment of Mark Hughes in February, there is optimism at Valley Parade.

During his first transfer window as Bantams boss, Hughes has been hard at work strengthening his side in preparation for the upcoming season in the hope that his side can push for promotion.

Fans don’t have long to wait now with Doncaster Rovers making the trip to Valley Parade this weekend to start the season.

However, as we await the game, it’s time to test your knowledge, looking back to see if you can remember the score last time Bradford played at these 26 grounds.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Bradford City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Valley Parade 1-0 win 1-1 2-0 win 2-2