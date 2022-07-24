Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Blackpool FC played at these 26 stadiums?

A new era begins at Blackpool though there is a feeling of familiarity about it with Michael Appleton back at the helm after around 10 years away.

The Tangerines have had a fine couple of years getting back into the Championship and they’ll be eager to try and build on that this season if they can.

Whilst we wait and see how they do, have a go at this quiz and see if you can recall the score from the last time they played at the following 26 stadiums…

1 of 26 What was the score when Blackpool last played Preston North End at Deepdale? 1-0 W 0-0 D 0-1 L 3-1 W