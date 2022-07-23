Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Birmingham City played at these 26 stadiums?

Birmingham City will be helping to replicate what they did last season in terms of making a reasonably bright start to the upcoming campaign.

However, their consistency throughout the season will be key in deciding whether they can improve on 2021/22 or not, with another relegation battle on the horizon unless they can raise their standards.

Under John Eustace, they could benefit from a fresh start with big changes likely to be made in the boardroom as well with Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson looking set to take charge of the second-tier side.

With the 2022/23 campaign approaching, we’re testing you on their past results as we ask you whether you can remember the score the last time Birmingham played at these 26 stadiums?

Friendlies do not count!

Key: W = Win | D = Draw | L = Loss

1 of 26 Ewood Park? 1-0 L 2-0 L 3-0 L 4-0 L