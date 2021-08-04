Swansea City are currently adapting to life under new boss Russell Martin at the Liberty Stadium.

During a turbulent summer that has seen key man Andre Ayew leave the club on the expiration of his contract, former manager Steve Cooper depart and captain Matt Grimes seemingly on his way out of the club, they will be hoping to settle down and add to their squad in what will be an important season in their history.

After achieving a top-six finish in the last two seasons, it will be a much harder job this time around to get back into the play-off places and it might take one or two seasons for the Swans to get back to their best.

In this quiz, we’re taking a look back at the past and asking you: Can you remember the score from Swansea City’s last 15 opening day matches?

There’s only one way to find out, so give it a go!

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Swansea City’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 2006/07: Swansea City vs Cheltenham Town? 1-0 L 2-1 L 1-0 W 2-1 W