Quiz: Can you remember the score from Sheffield Wednesday’s last 15 opening day matches?

Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for a big season in their history.

The Owls suffered relegation from the Championship last term and as a result they’ll be looking to secure promotion from League One this time around.

Darren Moore’s side travel to London to take on Charlton on the opening day of the season, but how have they fared on the opening day in recent years?

Have a go of our quiz to see if you can remember the scoreline from these last 15 opening day fixtures!

1 of 15 Sheffield Wednesday traveled to Cardiff on the opening day of 2020-21, what was the score? 0-1 0-2 0-3 0-4