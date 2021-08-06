Quiz: Can you remember the score from QPR’s last 15 opening day matches?

After a strong end to 2020/21, QPR will be looking to start the new season in similar fashion this weekend.

Mark Warburton’s side begin their Championship campaign with the visit of local rivals Millwall to Loftus Road, a game in which QPR will surely be keen to lay down an early marker.

But do you well remember how well The Rs have fared on the opening day of some of their campaigns from recent years?

Here, in order to find out, we’re asking you to identify the scoreline of each of QPR’s last 15 opening league games of the season, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 15 What scoreline did QPR record against Burnley on the opening day of the 2006/07 season? 3-0 win 1-0 win 1-1 draw 2-0 defeat