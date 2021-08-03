Preston North End are set for a crucial opening period for the campaign where we will learn a lot about the potential direction they will travel in next season.

Frankie McAvoy more than earned the managerial role at Deepdale on a full-time basis after performing excellently for the Lilywhites after taking over from Alex Neil in the closing stages of last season.

However, this will be his first-ever campaign as a manager and he will be tested and it will be interesting to see whether he can be the right man to lead Preston to success on the field.

In the off-season, Preston have managed to bring in the likes of Sepp van den Berg, Liam Lindsay, Matt Olosunde and Izzy Brown, but there will still be some question marks over whether that has made the squad strong enough to enjoy a solid season.

Ahead of the Lilywhites’ opening game of the season against Hull City, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on the last 15 seasons and see if you can remember what the score was on their opening match of each campaign. Can you get 15/15!

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Preston North End's last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 What was the score in Preston's opening game of the 2006/07 season at home against Sheffield Wednesday? 0-2 1-1 0-0 3-1