Oxford United were edged out in the semi-finals of the League 1 play-offs last season, after losing in the play-off final the season prior.

The U’s will be pushing to challenge for a place in the Championship again next time out and will look to break what is becoming a third-tier play-off curse.

Oxford travel to Cambridge United for the opening game of their 2021/22 campaign and will be hoping to make a strong start against the newly-promoted side.

With the new season just around the corner, we thought we would test your knowledge of Oxford scores from the opening day of the last 15 seasons.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Oxford United’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 What was the score when Oxford faced Halifax on the opening day of the 2006/07 season? 4-0 W 3-0 W 2-0 W 1-0 W