Nottingham Forest

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Nottingham Forest’s last 15 opening day matches?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s Championship campaign gets underway with a trip to Coventry City this weekend.

It has been a frustrating summer for the Reds, who have only managed to bring in one signing in goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Nevertheless, there are only a few days to go before they begin the new season with a trip to the Ricoh Arena, with Coventry City playing host.

With the Reds hoping for opening day success, can you remember the score from their last 15 opening day fixtures?

Have a go at our quiz!

1 of 15

QPR (A) - 2020/21


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

