Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

MK Dons

Quiz: Can you remember the score from MK Dons’ last 15 opening day matches?

Published

2 mins ago

on

MK Dons have been rocked by Russell Martin’s departure so close to the 2021/22 season, but there’s still reason for optimism given the strength of the squad he’s left behind in League One. 

It all kicks off for MK Dons at Bolton Wanderers this Saturday, with a fast start essential if they are to have success in a really competitive division.

Here, we’ve pieced together a 15 question quiz, looking back at MK’s opening day results since 2006/07.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Can you remember the score from MK Dons' last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

2020/21 v Doncaster


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you remember the score from MK Dons’ last 15 opening day matches?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: