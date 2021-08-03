An early London derby awaits Millwall this weekend as the Sky Bet Championship gets underway.

The Lions will be looking for a positive result against QPR, with both sides harbouring playoff hopes ahead of the new campaign.

What can you remember about previous opening day results for the Lions, though? The club has played in both the Championship and League One in that time so have a go at our quiz and see if you can get 15 out of 15…

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Millwall's last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 v Stoke in 20/21? D 0-0 D 1-1 D 2-2 D 3-3