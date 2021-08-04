Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Luton Town

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Luton Town’s last 15 opening day matches?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Luton Town are entering the 2021/22 campaign full of optimism, with Nathan Jones’ side looking a decent outside bet to push on and challenge for a place in the play-offs. 

They kickstart their season by welcoming Peterborough United to Kenilworth Road this coming Saturday, with Jones’ side surely knowing it’s an opportunity to start fast against a recently promoted side.

On the topic of opening day clashes, we’ve pieced together a 15-question quiz tasking you with remembering Luton’s results from the last 15 seasons.

Can you get 100%?

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Luton Town's last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

2020/21 v Barnsley


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you remember the score from Luton Town’s last 15 opening day matches?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: