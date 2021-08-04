Luton Town are entering the 2021/22 campaign full of optimism, with Nathan Jones’ side looking a decent outside bet to push on and challenge for a place in the play-offs.

They kickstart their season by welcoming Peterborough United to Kenilworth Road this coming Saturday, with Jones’ side surely knowing it’s an opportunity to start fast against a recently promoted side.

On the topic of opening day clashes, we’ve pieced together a 15-question quiz tasking you with remembering Luton’s results from the last 15 seasons.

Can you get 100%?

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Luton Town's last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 2020/21 v Barnsley 0-0 1-0 Luton 1-1 1-0 Barnsley