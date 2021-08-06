Quiz: Can you remember the score from Lincoln City’s last 15 opening day matches?

Michael Appleton’s side will be raring to go next season, ready to make up for their play-off final loss against Blackpool and go one step further as they aim to achieve promotion.

But without Brennan Johnson and Jorge Grant at their disposal and the rise of other third-tier sides this summer, including Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic, this will be a tall order for the Imps.

They will be hoping Appleton’s managerial prowess and a reasonably settled summer will give them a marginal gain over others, with the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Charlton Athletic and others all likely to be competing for a top-six spot come next May.

And whilst the 45-year-old focuses on the present and future, we have taken care of the past in this quiz.

Ahead of Lincoln’s first league game of the 2021/22 season against Gillingham on Saturday afternoon, we’re testing your knowledge of past opening day results.

There are 15 questions in this one – but can you get 100%? Let us know how you get on!

1 of 15 2006/07: Lincoln City vs Notts County? 0-0 D 1-1 D 2-2 D 3-3 D