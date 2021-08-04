Gillingham will be looking for a strong start to the 2021/22 campaign, as they aim to build on their tenth place finish in the League One table from last season.

Steve Evans side are set to get their competitive action underway on Saturday afternoon, when they host Lincoln City at Priestfield.

But do you remember how the Gills have fared in some of their opening day encounters over recent years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’re asking you to identify the correct scoreline from Gillingham’s opening league match in each of the last 15 seasons, but how many can you get right?

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Gillingham's last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 What scoreline did Gillingham record against Huddersfield on the opening day of the 2006/07 season? 2-1 win 1-1 draw 1-0 win 2-0 defeat