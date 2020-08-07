Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Stoke City matches from the 2019/20 season?

It has been another season of disappointment for Stoke City as they once again fell well short of challenging for promotion back to the Premier League.

Things got off to a slow start under Nathan Jones and never really looked like picking up, although there were some signs of improvement once Michael O’Neill took to the dugout in his place.

However, whilst most of you Stoke fans may only want to look forward now, we have put together a results-based quiz for you to test your knowledge on the previous campaign.

Test yourself here and let us know how you got on!

1 of 12 What was the score when Stoke clashed with QPR back in August? 2-0 win 1-0 loss 2-0 loss 1-0 loss