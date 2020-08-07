Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Sheffield Wednesday matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 hour ago

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to see significant improvement when they get their new league campaign under way in September. 

The Owls finished 16th in the Championship table in the 2019/20 season, in what was a hugely frustrating campaign for Garry Monk’s side.

They had previously occupied a spot in the play-off positions, but a dismal run of form saw them drop down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Sheffield Wednesday matches from the 2019/season though? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

What was the score when Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Reading at Hillsborough in the 2019/20 season?


