QPR
Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 QPR matches from the 2019/20 season?
Queens Park Rangers finished the 2019/20 campaign 13th in the Championship table and will now be reflecting on a mixed year under Mark Warburton.
Some parts of the season were grim, but there were plenty of memorable moments along the way and certainly something to build on heading into 2020/21.
How many of those memorable results (good and bad) do you remember from last season?
Take on this latest FLW quiz and see if you can remember the scores in these 12 fixtures…