Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Preston North End matches from the 2019/20 season?

Preston North End fell just short of the play-offs in the 2019/20 campaign – finishing ninth after flirting with the top six throughout the season.

With the quick turnaround this summer, Preston’s focus will already be on how to build on the positives from last term for the season ahead.

Before we focus all our attention on that, however, we’ve put together a quiz to test how much you can remember about how Preston got on in 2019/20…

1 of 12 What was the score when Preston faced Millwall away in August? 1-1 draw 1-0 win 0-1 loss 1-2 loss