Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Millwall matches from the 2019/20 season?

Millwall enjoyed a largely positive campaign in the Championship this season, with the Lions finishing just two points shy of the play-offs in eighth under Gary Rowett.

After an inconsistent start under former boss Neil Harris, the club made the difficult decision to replace the former with Rowett midway through the campaign in a move which has since seen a great improvement in results for the South Bermondsey outfit.

Here, we have devised a list of 12 matches from the 2019/2020 season – but can you remember what the score was in each of them?

Have a punt on our quiz down below and feel free to comment your scores once you’re finished!

1 of 12 What was the score between Millwall v Brentford this season? 1-0 1-1 2-0 2-1