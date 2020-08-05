Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Middlesbrough matches from the 2019/20 season?

Middlesbrough will be hoping they can build on some stronger performances under the management of Neil Warnock when they return to competitive action.

Boro had been in real danger of being relegated into League One, but much-needed fight was evident within the squad since Warnock took charge towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

But can you remember the score from each of these 12 Middlesbrough matches from the 2019/20 season? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 What was the score when Middlesbrough beat Reading at the Madejski Stadium in the 2019/20 season? 1-0 2-0 2-1 3-1