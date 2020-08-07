Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Huddersfield Town matches from the 2019/20 season?

It was a very eventful first season back in the Championship for Huddersfield Town.

They eventually secured survival but it was a campaign that saw multiple changes in manager, long winless runs, injury crises, some fantastic victories, and some big defeats.

The Terriers’ focus will be on preparing for the 2020/21 campaign but before all the attention switches to that, we’ve put together a quiz to help you test how much you remember about last season…

1 of 12 What was the score when Huddersfield faced Derby at home in August? 1-1 draw 0-0 draw 0-1 loss 1-2 loss