Huddersfield Town
Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Huddersfield Town matches from the 2019/20 season?
It was a very eventful first season back in the Championship for Huddersfield Town.
They eventually secured survival but it was a campaign that saw multiple changes in manager, long winless runs, injury crises, some fantastic victories, and some big defeats.
The Terriers’ focus will be on preparing for the 2020/21 campaign but before all the attention switches to that, we’ve put together a quiz to help you test how much you remember about last season…