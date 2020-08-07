Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Coventry City matches from the 2019/20 season?

Coventry City are preparing for life in the Championship after securing promotion last term.

With the 2019/20 League One curtailed and the final standings decided on points per game, the Sky Blues were crowned champions after an impressive season.

Mark Robins squad will undoubtedly be focussed on the upcoming season but before our attention switches to that completely, we’ve put together a quiz to test how much you can remember about their League One winning campaign…

1 of 12 What was the score when Coventry faced Southend at home in August? 1-0 win 2-0 win 2-1 win 3-1 win