Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Charlton Athletic matches from the 2019/20 season?

Charlton Athletic’s season culminated in heartbreak, with the Addicks being relegated back down to Sky Bet League One after a tough campaign.

Charlton started the season really brightly, but as the season went on, they started to run out of steam and plummeted down the table.

With the likes of Lyle Taylor and Chris Solly refusing to play after the season’s postponement, too, Charlton’s season ended on a sour note, and Bowyer will now be looking to turn their fortunes around.

Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Charlton Athletic matches from the 2019/20 season? Have a go at our quiz…

