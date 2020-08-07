Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Bristol Rovers matches from the 2019/20 season?

Bristol Rovers had a 2019/20 season full of ups and downs in League One, as they finished 14th in the third-tier standings.

An impressive first-half of the campaign couldn’t built on, with the Pirates only winning twice since the turn of the New Year, as the season was brought to a conclusion on a PPG (points per game) basis due to off-the-field events.

But can you remember the score from each of these 12 Bristol Rovers matches from the 2019/20 season? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 12 What was the score when Bristol Rovers lost to Blackpool on the opening day of the 2019/20 season? 1-0 2-0 2-1 3-2