Blackburn Rovers
Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Blackburn Rovers matches from the 2019/20 season?
Blackburn Rovers finished the 2019/20 campaign 11th in the table.
Tony Mowbray’s side had hoped to challenge for the play-offs this term but, ultimately, they were just short of the required level.
It’s a season that started over a year ago for Rovers, but ends this week with the Championship play-off final between Brentford and Fulham.
So, looking back over 19/20, can you remember the score from these 12 Blackburn fixtures?
Take on our quiz to find out…