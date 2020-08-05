Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Blackburn Rovers matches from the 2019/20 season?

Blackburn Rovers finished the 2019/20 campaign 11th in the table.

Tony Mowbray’s side had hoped to challenge for the play-offs this term but, ultimately, they were just short of the required level.

It’s a season that started over a year ago for Rovers, but ends this week with the Championship play-off final between Brentford and Fulham.

So, looking back over 19/20, can you remember the score from these 12 Blackburn fixtures?

Take on our quiz to find out…

1 of 12 Charlton Athletic (H). 0-1 1-0 1-2 2-1