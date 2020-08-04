Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Birmingham City matches from the 2019/20 season?

Published

1 min ago

on

Birmingham City endured a forgetful season in the Championship under the management of Pep Clotet. 

The Blues finished 20th in the second-tier standings after a dismal run of results since returning to competitive action after a mid-season break.

You have to imagine that Birmingham could have been in deeper trouble if there had been a couple more matches in the season, as they were without a win in their last 14 league matches, as they finished two points clear of the relegation zone.

But can you remember the score from these Birmingham City matches during the 2019/20 season? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12

What was the score when Birmingham City were beaten by Leeds United at St Andrew's in the 2019/20 season?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Birmingham City matches from the 2019/20 season?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: