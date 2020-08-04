Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Birmingham City matches from the 2019/20 season?

Birmingham City endured a forgetful season in the Championship under the management of Pep Clotet.

The Blues finished 20th in the second-tier standings after a dismal run of results since returning to competitive action after a mid-season break.

You have to imagine that Birmingham could have been in deeper trouble if there had been a couple more matches in the season, as they were without a win in their last 14 league matches, as they finished two points clear of the relegation zone.

But can you remember the score from these Birmingham City matches during the 2019/20 season? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

