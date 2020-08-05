Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Barnsley matches from the 2019/20 season?

The 2019/20 campaign was an eventful one for Barnsley, to say the least.

The Oakwell outfit secured their ‘great escape’ with a dramatic winner in the dying moments of their final day clash with Brentford, ensuring that they’ll be playing Championship football again next term.

They have manager Gerhard Struber to thank for a large part of that, though some of the points earned under caretaker boss Adam Murray certainly proved vital at the end of the year.

But how much can you remember about their results this season? We’ve put together a quiz to help test just that…

