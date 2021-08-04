Cambridge United fans will be eager to see their side in action this season as they take part in Sky Bet League One.

It’ll be tough for the U’s but they’re certainly going to give it a good go and supporters will just be delighted that they can get back into the grounds and enjoy a football match.

How much can you remember about previous opening day results for the club, though? Have a go at this quiz and see if you can get 15 out of 15…

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Cambridge United's last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 v Carlisle United in 20/21 W 1-0 W 2-0 W 3-0 W 4-0