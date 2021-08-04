Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Burton Albion

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Burton Albion’s last 15 opening day matches?

Published

1 min ago

on

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will be looking for his Burton Albion side to become far more competitive in the season ahead as he prepares for his first full campaign back in charge at the Pirelli Stadium after returning to the club for a second spell. 

Here, we have devised a 15 question quiz that has been designed to put even the most ardent of Burton fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section below what you score overall!

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Burton Albion's last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15

What was the score in Burton's first game of the 20/21 season?


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you remember the score from Burton Albion’s last 15 opening day matches?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: