Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will be looking for his Burton Albion side to become far more competitive in the season ahead as he prepares for his first full campaign back in charge at the Pirelli Stadium after returning to the club for a second spell.

Here, we have devised a 15 question quiz that has been designed to put even the most ardent of Burton fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section below what you score overall!

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Burton Albion's last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 What was the score in Burton's first game of the 20/21 season? 2-1 3-1 1-2 1-3