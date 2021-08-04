After struggling for a little while last season, AFC Wimbledon rallied in 2020-21 to secure their spot in League One for a fifth successive season.

A late run of good results saw the Dons secure their third tier status yet again and it was mainly down to the goals of Joe Pigott.

The free-scoring striker has now departed for Ipswich Town but Mark Robinson will be hoping that he isn’t too much of a big miss for the upcoming season, which begins against Doncaster Rovers this Saturday.

Do you know how Wimbledon have gotten on in their last 14 opening league matches though? Take our new quiz to test your knowledge!

Quiz: Can you remember the score from AFC Wimbledon’s last 14 opening day matches?

1 of 14 What score was Northampton v Wimbledon on the opening day of the ?2020-21 season? 0-2 Loss 1-1 Draw 1-0 Win 2-2 Draw