Quiz: Can you remember Swansea City’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

3 mins ago

Swansea Cityare set to return to Championship action on Boxing Day afternoon, when they make the trip to The Den to face Millwall.

Russell Martin’s side will be looking to end a run of three straight defeats in that game, to kick start their season once again.

But do you know how much success the Swans have enjoyed on Boxing Day in recent years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the club’s last 16 Boxing Day games, and all you have to do, is correctly say what scoreline Swansea recorded in those matches.

2020: vs QPR?


