Quiz: Can you remember Sheffield Wednesday’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

Published

8 mins ago

on

After a tough September period for Sheffield Wednesday, they have managed to put together a useful unbeaten league run that has taken them within touching distance of the play-off places.

Unfortunately for Owls fans, or fortunately for those who don’t want to travel to Wearside this Boxing Day, Darren Moore’s men aren’t in action this afternoon and will have to wait until next Thursday as they travel to the Stadium of Light to face fellow promotion candidates Sunderland.

Both sides will fancy their chances of picking up a point or three from this one as two massive clubs – but who will come out on top? That remains to be seen, providing it goes ahead!

In the meantime, we have a quiz for you as we test your knowledge on Wednesday’s last 16 Boxing Day results.

How many get you get out of 16? Come and give it a go!

1 of 16

2020: Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday


