Sheffield United are making impressive strides towards the Championship’s top six after an inconsistent start at Bramall Lane.

The Blades are now in the top half of the division, winning their last four games to sit just three points from the much-desired top-six positions.

Travelling to Preston North End on Boxing Day, Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be hopeful of strengthening their promotion bid, but as we wait for that clash, we have devised a 16-question quiz that tests your Boxing Day knowledge in regards to the Blades.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Can you remember Sheffield United’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 Everton (h) - 20/21? 1-0 W 2-0 W 1-0 L 2-0 L