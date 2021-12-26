Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Can you remember Rotherham United’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Rotherham United have enjoyed an excellent season so far, as they look to win an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

The Millers currently sit top of the League One table, and are unbeaten in their last 21 games in all competitions.

But since it is Boxing Day, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of the club’s form in recent years.

In order to do that, we’ve given Rotherham’s last 16 games played on Boxing Day, and all you have to do, is correctly say what result they recorded in those matches.

1 of 16

2020: vs Barnsley?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you remember Rotherham United’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: