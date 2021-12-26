Quiz: Can you remember Rotherham United’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

Rotherham United have enjoyed an excellent season so far, as they look to win an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

The Millers currently sit top of the League One table, and are unbeaten in their last 21 games in all competitions.

But since it is Boxing Day, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of the club’s form in recent years.

In order to do that, we’ve given Rotherham’s last 16 games played on Boxing Day, and all you have to do, is correctly say what result they recorded in those matches.

1 of 16 2020: vs Barnsley? Lost 2-1 Drew 1-1 Won 1-0 Won 2-0