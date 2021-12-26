Quiz: Can you remember Reading FC’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

Reading fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing what 2022 has in store for their side as we head towards the new year, with the Royals currently occupying 21st place in the league standings.

Meanwhile we have devised a 16 question quiz for you to get your teeth stuck into on Boxing Day whilst you also tuck into some leftovers.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter!

1 of 16 What was Reading's result on Boxing Day in 2020? 1-1 2-1 2-0 1-0