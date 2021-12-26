Preston have played a wide array of teams on Boxing Day and a lot of those results have often been either really high goalscoring matches or have been low-scoring stalemates.

From teams like Bury, who now no longer play in the Football League to familiar faces like Derby and Stoke, Preston have played them all. The Lilywhites have had some relative success over the festive period at times but in other years they’ve been thumped.

Ryan Lowe and his new charges will be hoping that there are no thumpings for the squad though in the second half of the campaign. If the former Plymouth boss can utilise the winter window well, then there could even be a push up the Championship table.

If you think you know Preston then and their results on Boxing Day over the seasons, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Lilywhites and the games they have played over the festive season.

Quiz: Can you remember Preston North End’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 1) 2020 vs Derby? 1-0 (W) 0-0 1-1 0-1 (L)