Since the turn of the century, Portsmouth have played Boxing Day fixtures in four separate divisions as their fans have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions at Fratton Park.

From going toe to toe with Arsenal in the top-flight to facing Leyton Orient in League Two, Pompey have always tried to give their supporters something to shout about.

Currently eighth in the League One standings, Portsmouth will be determined to launch a push for a play-off place in the New Year under the guidance of head coach Danny Cowley.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to remember the outcome of Pompey’s last 16 Boxing Day clashes.

Will you be able to get 100%?

Get involved now and then share your scores with fellow Portsmouth fans!

Quiz: Can you remember Portsmouth’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 What was the outcome of Portsmouth's Boxing Day clash with Wycombe in 2019? 1-1 0-0 2-2 2-0 (Pompey win)