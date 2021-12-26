Exclude from MSN
Quiz: Can you remember Morecambe’s last 16 Boxing Day results?
Morecambe are continuing to battle away to survive their first season in England’s third-tier.
The Shrimps are currently in 21st place and are two points from escaping the dreaded drop zone.
Morecambe will be hoping to get out of the bottom four positions with a strong run of results over the festive period, to avoid a swift return to League Two next season.
As we wait for that clash, we have devised a 16-question quiz that tests your knowledge of Morecambe’s past results on Boxing Day.
Can you score 100%?