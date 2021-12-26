When the football fixtures come out in the summer for the new season, eyes are instantly drawn to Boxing Day to see who is facing who.

It is one of the days that is synonymous with English football and this year Middlesbrough and Chris Wilder are welcoming a resurgent Nottingham Forest to the Riverside.

What do you know about Boro’s last 16 results on December 26 though? Take our new quiz and see if you can score full marks – share your score on social media to see how it compares to other fans!

Quiz: Can you remember Middlesbrough’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 2019/20 - Huddersfield (H) 1-0 Win 2-1 Win 1-1 Draw 1-2 Loss