Quiz: Can you remember Ipswich Town’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

It’s Boxing Day and Ipswich Town fans will be hoping that by the time next Christmas rolls around, they’re playing in the Championship rather than League One.

Paul Cook’s appointment didn’t work but there’s optimism that Kieran McKenna could be the man to lead them back to the second tier.

Our quiz today is all about how the Tractor Boys have fared on this day over the years.

Can you remember Ipswich Town’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 1. 2019 v Gillingham 0-0 D 1-1 D 2-2 D 3-3 D